Edmonton police searching for SUV that fled after hitting motorcycle rider

Edmonton police are searching for an SUV involved in a hit-and-run collision involving a motorcycle on Yellowhead Trail during the Monday morning rush hour.

Police said the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail, just before the 50 Street exit.

Police believe the motorcycle merged from the southbound lanes of Victoria Trail onto the westbound lanes of Yellowhead Trail, where a black SUV is believed to have sideswiped the motorcycle and fled the scene.

The 43-year-old driver of the motorcycle was thrown from his bike and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics, where he remained as of 11:30 Monday.

YH WB West of Victoria trail is a mess due to a collision involving a motorcycle, both lanes are blocked, traffic getting through left shoulder. Delays past East AH. #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/38ccHOlaOS — Stacy Woodward (@WifeOfNumber2) May 28, 2018

The suspect vehicle is described as a smaller-sized black SUV, and police said it would have sustained damage to the right, rear side of the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV is believed to be a man who appeared to be in his 40s.

Anyone with information or video of the hit-and-run is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.