Man charged in fatal south Edmonton motorcycle collision

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash on Parsons Road in September that left a 29-year-old motorcyclist dead.

The collision happened just south of the Anthony Henday Drive overpass at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2017.

READ MORE: 2 fatal motorcycle collisions in Edmonton on same night

Police believed a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu was heading south on Parsons Road when it crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound 2014 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle.

When police arrived on scene, the man driving the motorcycle was lying in the middle of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Friends identified the victim as Ziade Haddad.

The Malibu ended up in the ditch on the east side of Parsons Road, police said.

READ MORE: Bikers ride through Edmonton to remember two killed

Police said speed was a factor in the collision.

Balwinder Chatha, 32, is charged with criminal negligence causing death.