SaskTel investing $323M into upgrading services in Saskatchewan for 2021/22

SaskTel announced Monday it is investing nearly $323 million in Saskatchewan for 2021-22 and more than $1.4 billion over the next five years.

The Crown corporation provides residents in the province with wireless, television, internet, data and business support services.

“Throughout our history, SaskTel has been committed to making Saskatchewan communities stronger and more connected no matter the challenges we face along the way,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO, in a press release Monday.

“Recognizing the increased role of connectivity in our lives, this year’s capital plans improve and expand network connections for thousands of our customers.”

Broken down, $85.8 million is going towards the Fibre to the x (FTTx) program, $95.9 million for wireless network enhancements, $75.4 million on wireline network growth and enhancements, and $66.1 million is being used to improve customer services and operations.

“Improved broadband infrastructure and expanded network coverage is critical to the success of Saskatchewan families and businesses, and is a priority for our government,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel, in a press release Monday.

“As our province embarks on a path to economic recovery in the months ahead, today’s announcement will ensure Saskatchewan people have access to the latest technology and advanced networks essential to our future as we emerge from COVID-19.”

A further breakdown of SaskTel’s investment can be found here.

