SaskTel bringing high-speed internet to over 20 rural Saskatchewan communities

High-speed internet will be installed in over 20 rural Saskatchewan communities over the next four years, SaskTel announced on Thursday.

Balgonie, Biggar, Langham and Pilot Butte will be the first communities to receive the latest broadband technology under SaskTel’s Rural Fibre Initiative.

SaskTel says infiNET service will be available to the majority of residents and businesses in the four communities by March 2022.

Communities to be included in Phase 2 have yet to be announced.

“Expanding access to leading-edge broadband technology is critical in preparing Saskatchewan for its future,” minister responsible for SaskTel Don Morgan said in a press release.

“As so many of us have adapted to online learning and new ways of working, we have become ever more dependent on high-speed internet services. This investment by SaskTel will help set the stage for Saskatchewan’s future and ensure that our province is ready for the post-COVID world with the most advanced communications infrastructure available.”

The Rural Fibre Initiative will cost the Crown over $50 million and provide 30,000 households and businesses in rural areas with internet speeds reaching up to 300 megabits per second.

Municipalities of Saskatchewan president Gordon Barnhart said he is pleased SaskTel is expanding its service.

“In today’s digital landscape, connectivity is at the forefront of our businesses and home lives, and the COVID-19 pandemic has served as a stark reminder of the importance of being able to remain connected virtually,” Barnhart said in a press release.

“We have long been aware of the gap in service between the larger centres and those communities who are smaller and more remote and are pleased to see the issue is beginning to be addressed.”

