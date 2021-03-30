Menu

Crime

Wanted man in February police pursuit in Peterborough arrested in Halton Region

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 10:53 am
A man wanted for fleeing Peterborough police in February was arrested in Halton Region. View image in full screen
A man wanted for fleeing Peterborough police in February was arrested in Halton Region. Peterborough Police Service

A Milton, Ont., man wanted in connection with a police pursuit in Peterborough in February is now in custody.

The pursuit occurred on Feb. 19 in the area of Dalhousie and Rubidge streets after a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and then fled the scene when officers activated their emergency lights.

Read more: Peterborough police pursuit leads to seizure of loaded gun, ammunition

Police say during the pursuit a bag, a loaded revolver and 50 to 60 rounds of ammunition were tossed out of the vehicle. The pursuit was eventually called off as the vehicle was last seen travelling westbound on Sherbrooke Street.

A warrant was issued for a suspect who was recently arrested on unrelated charges in Halton Region and turned over to Peterborough police on the strength of the warrant.

Kaynan Shultz, 23, of Milton, was charged with possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm; unauthorized possession of a prohibited or a restricted firearm; being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm; flight from police; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two Highway Traffic Act charges (failure to stop for police, disobeying a stop sign).

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'SUV crashes into front of Aylmer St. house in Peterborough' SUV crashes into front of Aylmer St. house in Peterborough
