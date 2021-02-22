Peterborough police pursuit leads to seizure of loaded gun, ammunition

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say a weapon was recovered during a short vehicle pursuit on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:30 p.m., officers tried to pull over a vehicle that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area of Dalhousie and Rubidge streets.

The vehicle stopped briefly for the officers, but police say it fled the scene.

“Officers followed, but the vehicle continued to accelerate heading westbound on Sherbrooke Street and the pursuit was called off,” police said.

Police say a bag was tossed out of the vehicle. Inside the bag were a loaded revolver and between 50 to 60 rounds of ammunition.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.