Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police pursuit leads to seizure of loaded gun, ammunition

By Greg Davis Global News
peterborough-police2
According to police, a bag containing a gun and ammo was tossed out of a vehicle during a pursuit in the city. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police say a weapon was recovered during a short vehicle pursuit on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:30 p.m., officers tried to pull over a vehicle that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area of Dalhousie and Rubidge streets.

The vehicle stopped briefly for the officers, but police say it fled the scene.

Read more: Peterborough police seek 2 suspects in home invasion, theft of weapons

“Officers followed, but the vehicle continued to accelerate heading westbound on Sherbrooke Street and the pursuit was called off,” police said.

Trending Stories

Police say a bag was tossed out of the vehicle. Inside the bag were a loaded revolver and between 50 to 60 rounds of ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Click to play video 'Conservatives opposed to Liberal gun buyback program: O’Toole' Conservatives opposed to Liberal gun buyback program: O’Toole
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeWeaponsHandgunPolice Pursuitloaded gun
Flyers
More weekly flyers