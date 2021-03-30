COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 30

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

Toronto lagging behind province when it comes to vaccinating those 80 or older

Toronto Public Health says that as of Monday morning, 55.6 per cent of the city’s residents in that age group had received at least one shot, with nine per cent fully vaccinated.

By comparison, the provincial government said Monday that 77 per cent of Ontarians 80 and older had gotten their first dose.

The proportion of residents aged 75 to 79 to have obtained at least one shot was the same for both, however, at 40 per cent.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,336 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

727 were in Toronto

434 were in Peel Region

229 were in York Region

194 were in Durham Region

91 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,336 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day cases are above 2,000, bringing the provincial total to 347,570.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,351 as 14 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 1,477 from the previous day. The government said 36,071 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the provincial government reported administering 2,102,380 total COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 70,645 in the last day. There are 313,889 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,753 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 50 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of four from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently nine active cases among long-term care residents and 113 active cases among staff — unchanged and up by six, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 12,237 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 518 more cases within a three-day period — 440 student cases, 77 staff cases and one individual was not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 1,168 out of 4,828 schools in the province which is 24 per cent of schools. Fifty-eight schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,588 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 96 (59 new child cases and 37 staff cases). Out of 5,279 child care centres in Ontario, 308 currently have cases and 68 centres are closed.

