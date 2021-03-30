Menu

Health

COVID-19: Toronto Public Health recommends temporary closure of 6 more schools

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video: 'Growing concerns about in-class learning as COVID-19 infections close schools across Ontario' Growing concerns about in-class learning as COVID-19 infections close schools across Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Close to 60 schools in Ontario are now temporarily closed because of rising COVID-19 cases, but despite calls to close schools and switch to virtual learning, the Education Minister says the plan is to keep schools open. Marianne Dimain reports.

Toronto Public Health recommended the temporary closure of six more schools Tuesday due to COVID-19 investigations.

The schools are part of both the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB).

Affected TDSB schools include Clinton Street Junior Public School, Gateway Public School, Ryerson Community School and Thorncliffe Park Public School.

Read more: Ontario education minister says April break to go ahead as planned for now

The TDSB said remote learning will continue for students.

The affected TCDSB schools are St. Jude Catholic School and St. Rose of Lima Catholic School.

“We will keep the school communities informed as soon as the reopening dates are confirmed,” health officials said.

On Monday, two other TCDSB schools closed as a result of COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, one TCDSB and two TDSB schools were closed.

