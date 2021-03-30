COVID-19: Toronto Public Health recommends temporary closure of 6 more schools

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health recommended the temporary closure of six more schools Tuesday due to COVID-19 investigations.

The schools are part of both the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB).

Affected TDSB schools include Clinton Street Junior Public School, Gateway Public School, Ryerson Community School and Thorncliffe Park Public School.

Read more: Ontario education minister says April break to go ahead as planned for now

The TDSB said remote learning will continue for students.

The affected TCDSB schools are St. Jude Catholic School and St. Rose of Lima Catholic School.

“We will keep the school communities informed as soon as the reopening dates are confirmed,” health officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, two other TCDSB schools closed as a result of COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, one TCDSB and two TDSB schools were closed.

Please be advised that as per TPH recommendation, St. Rose of Lima and St. Jude Catholic School will be temporarily dismissed as a result of an ongoing COVID-19 investigation. The school communities have been informed and we will provide updates once available. — Toronto Catholic District School Board (@TCDSB) March 30, 2021

UPDATE: On advice of @TOPublicHealth, students & staff at Clinton Street JPS & Ryerson CS (incl. Downtown Vocal Music Academy) are being dismissed effective tomorrow, Wed., March 31 to allow TPH additional time to investigate COVID cases. Students will move to remote learning. pic.twitter.com/LarNaOk2BY — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) March 31, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

On advice of @TOPublicHealth, students & staff at Gateway PS & Thorncliffe Park PS are being dismissed effective tomorrow, Wednesday, March 31 to allow TPH additional time to investigate COVID cases at the schools. All students will be moving to remote learning during this time. pic.twitter.com/gpejFGD3pI — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) March 30, 2021

2/3: The impacted schools are:

– Clinton Street Junior Public School

– Gateway Public School

– Ryerson Community School

– Thorncliffe Park Public School

– St. Jude Catholic School

– St. Rose of Lima Catholic School — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) March 31, 2021

Advertisement