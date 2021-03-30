COVID-19: Toronto Public Health recommends temporary closure of 6 more schools

Toronto Public Health recommended the temporary closure of six more schools Tuesday due to COVID-19 investigations.
The schools are part of both the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB).
Affected TDSB schools include Clinton Street Junior Public School, Gateway Public School, Ryerson Community School and Thorncliffe Park Public School.
The TDSB said remote learning will continue for students.
The affected TCDSB schools are St. Jude Catholic School and St. Rose of Lima Catholic School.
“We will keep the school communities informed as soon as the reopening dates are confirmed,” health officials said.
On Monday, two other TCDSB schools closed as a result of COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, one TCDSB and two TDSB schools were closed.View link »
