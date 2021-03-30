Menu

Health

COVID-19: Toronto lagging behind province when it comes to vaccinating those 80 or older

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2021 9:04 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Mass immunization clinics open in Toronto for those aged 80+' COVID-19: Mass immunization clinics open in Toronto for those aged 80+
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Mass immunization clinics open in Toronto for those aged 80+. Matthew Bingley reports. – Mar 17, 2021

Toronto is lagging behind the province when it comes to vaccinating those aged 80 or older against COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health says that as of Monday morning, 55.6 per cent of the city’s residents in that age group had received at least one shot, with nine per cent fully vaccinated.

By comparison, the provincial government said Monday that 77 per cent of Ontarians 80 and older had gotten their first dose.

Read more: What should be done with leftover vaccines at Ontario clinics? Experts push for a plan

The proportion of residents aged 75 to 79 to have obtained at least one shot was the same for both, however, at 40 per cent.

Over the weekend, Toronto Mayor John Tory urged residents 70 and older to get vaccinated, saying the city has the doses and the appointments available to do so.

Meanwhile, the province said Monday it is looking at ways to address vaccine hesitancy among older residents.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
