Ontario reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,336 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day cases are above 2,000, bringing the provincial total to 347,570.

Tuesday’s case count is higher than Monday’s which saw 2,094 new infections. On Sunday, 2,448 new cases were recorded and 2,453 on Saturday.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 727 cases were recorded in Toronto, 434 in Peel Region, 229 in York Region, 194 in Durham Region, 144 in Ottawa, 123 in Hamilton, and 91 in Halton Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 70 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,351 as 14 more deaths were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 320,409 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 92 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,477 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 19,810— up from the previous day when it was at 18,965, and up from March 23 when it was at 15,017. At the peak of the coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit above 30,000.

The government said 36,071 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 35,066 tests awaiting results. A total of 12,498,641 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Tuesday was 6.2 per cent which is the highest number since mid-January. That figure is up from Monday when it was 6.1, and is up from last week when it was 5.7 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reported 1,090 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 249 from the previous day) with 387 in intensive care units (up by five) and 249 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 13). Hospitalizations have hit the highest point in almost two months.

Ontario is reporting 2,336 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 36,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 727 new cases in Toronto, 434 in Peel, 229 in York Region, 194 in Durham, 144 in Ottawa and 123 in Hamilton. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 30, 2021

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the provincial government reported administering 2,102,380 total COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 70,645 in the last day. There are 313,889 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one.

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the variants detected so far in the province, the B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 1,800 variant cases, which is up by 51 since the previous day, 69 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by six, and 90 P.1 variant cases which is up by eight.

The total case count for a mutation that was detected but the lineage was not determined was 20,117, an increase of 1,210 cases in the last day.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

171,851 people are male — an increase of 1,180 cases.

173,769 people are female — an increase of 1,132 cases.

49,648 people are 19 and under — an increase of 496 cases.

127,306 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 789 cases.

99,920 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 664 cases.

49,242 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 328 cases.

21,372 people are 80 and over — an increase of 55 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 2

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 33

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 313

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,071

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 4,931

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,753 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 50 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of four from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently nine active cases among long-term care residents and 113 active cases among staff — unchanged and up by six, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 12,237 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date — 9,053 among students and 2,021 among staff (1,163 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 518 more cases within a three-day period — 440 student cases, 77 staff cases and one individual was not identified.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 1,870 cases reported among students, 398 cases among staff and six individuals were not identified — totaling 2,274 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 1,168 out of 4,828 schools in the province which is 24 per cent of schools. Fifty-eight schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,588 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 96 (59 new child cases and 37 staff cases). Out of 5,279 child care centres in Ontario, 308 currently have cases and 68 centres are closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Data for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m. On Tuesday’s, numbers are included from Friday afternoon to Monday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement