Health

Doug Ford says Ontario is considering additional restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Premier Ford tells people not to have plans for Easter, ‘won’t hesitate to lock things down’' Premier Ford tells people not to have plans for Easter, ‘won’t hesitate to lock things down’
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday that he’s extremely concerned with the rising hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and asked people not to make any plans for Easter. He added he won’t hesitate to lock things down again to protect the health-care system.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering additional restrictions to combat a surge in COVID-19 and is urging people not to gather over the Easter weekend.

Ford says he is “extremely concerned” about rising infections and stressed that residents must follow public health rules.

He would not specify what measures are being considered but says he will consult the province’s top doctor before making a decision.

Read more: Ontario easing COVID-19 restrictions is ‘threatening people’s lives’: nurses’ association

The province has seen rising COVID-19 rates for weeks, fueled by the spread of more transmissible variants of the virus.

Ontario reported 2,336 new cases of COVID-19 on today and 14 more deaths from the virus.

It also reported that 1,090 people were hospitalized with the virus, 387 were in intensive care, and 249 were placed on a ventilator.

