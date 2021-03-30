Menu

Health

COVID-19: April break will go ahead as planned, Ontario Education Minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: 'Growing concerns about in-class learning as COVID-19 infections close schools across Ontario' Growing concerns about in-class learning as COVID-19 infections close schools across Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Close to 60 schools in Ontario are now temporarily closed because of rising COVID-19 cases but despite calls to close schools and switch to virtual learning, the Education Minister says the plan is to keep schools open. Marianne Dimain reports.

TORONTO — Ontario’s education minister says that spring break for the province’s schools will not be postponed again.

Stephen Lecce says the break scheduled for the week of April 12 will go ahead as planned while the government continues to follow advice from the province’s top doctor.

Read more: COVID-19: ‘Every indication’ schools will remain open, Ontario education minister says

He also says the government is planning to step up safety protocols when students and staff return to in-class learning on April 19.

Lecce’s comments come a day after Premier Doug Ford told reporters that he couldn’t give a direct answer on whether the break would be postponed or altered.

The Toronto District School Board sent a memo to principals on Monday advising them to be prepared for the possibility that Canada’s largest school board would not return to in-person learning after the break.

READ MORE: Ontario school boards struggle to find supply teachers amid rise in absences due to COVID-19

A TDSB spokesman says the message was sent before Ford’s comments and that the school board was reminding its administrators to be prepared just in case.

The province decided earlier this year to delay the March break until April in an effort to curb COVID-19 cases, saying it wanted to discourage group gatherings and travel over that time.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
