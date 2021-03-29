Menu

Environment

100,000 litres of ‘sour emulsion’ spilled from northern Alberta pipeline leak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2021 5:47 pm
Alberta Energy Regulator . View image in full screen
Alberta Energy Regulator . Credit: AER

The Alberta Energy Regulator says an oil and gas company under court protection from creditors is reporting the leak of an estimated 100,000 litres of oilfield liquids from a pipeline in northern Alberta.

The provincial regulator says it is responding to the release of an oil-water mixture known as ‘sour emulsion’ from an Accel Energy Canada line about 24 kilometres southwest of Swan Hills, reported by the company last Thursday evening.

Read more: 400,000 litres of produced water spills from pipeline near Drayton Valley: AER

It says the pipeline has been shut down and depressurized and the company is taking steps to clean up the spill.

It says there are no reported impacts to the public or wildlife at this time.

The AER says that PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. has been appointed to monitor Accel while in creditor protection but the licence for the assets remains with the company.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Husky Energy pipeline shut in after 900,000 litres of produced water leaks in northern Alberta

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta oil and gasAlberta Energy RegulatorAERAccel Energy CanadaAccel Energy Canada spillNorthern Alberta pipeline spillSour emulsionSour emulsion spill

