100,000 litres of ‘sour emulsion’ spilled from northern Alberta pipeline leak

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Energy Regulator says an oil and gas company under court protection from creditors is reporting the leak of an estimated 100,000 litres of oilfield liquids from a pipeline in northern Alberta.

The provincial regulator says it is responding to the release of an oil-water mixture known as ‘sour emulsion’ from an Accel Energy Canada line about 24 kilometres southwest of Swan Hills, reported by the company last Thursday evening.

It says the pipeline has been shut down and depressurized and the company is taking steps to clean up the spill.

It says there are no reported impacts to the public or wildlife at this time.

The AER says that PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. has been appointed to monitor Accel while in creditor protection but the licence for the assets remains with the company.

Story continues below advertisement

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.