Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for information following 2-year anniversary of Essa, Ont., arson

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 3:23 pm
According to investigators, the blaze was intentionally set some time between 4:30 p.m. on March 27, 2019, and 8 a.m. on March 28, 2019. View image in full screen
According to investigators, the blaze was intentionally set some time between 4:30 p.m. on March 27, 2019, and 8 a.m. on March 28, 2019. Police handout

Nottawasaga OPP say they’re searching for information in an unsolved arson investigation after a fire broke out at a home under construction two years ago in Essa, Ont.

The fire took place at a newly-built, unoccupied residence on the 11th Line between the 25th Sideroad and Highway 90.

Read more: Barrie resident charged with impaired driving following 2-vehicle crash in Essa, Ont.

According to investigators, the blaze was intentionally set some time between 4:30 p.m. on March 27, 2019, and 8 a.m. on March 28, 2019.

Police say it appears as though unknown suspects broke into the home and poured gas throughout the main floor, which caused extensive damage.

Officers also say two small fires were set at the back entrance of the home, which cause significant damage due to the gas that was poured out.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Two Essa, Ont., teens charged after stealing from vehicles, Nottawasaga OPP say

“Investigations like these are often difficult because we are relying on a member of the public to make the right choice and come forward to provide us with the information we need to tie certain pieces of the puzzle together,” Nottawasaga OPP Sgt. Dale Smith said in a statement.

“Please reach out to police or Crime Stoppers if you have any information that you feel could assist in this investigation. Sometimes even the smallest piece of information is the piece that completes the puzzle and helps us solve crimes.”

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Fire on Toronto’s Queen Street East deemed arson' Fire on Toronto’s Queen Street East deemed arson
Fire on Toronto’s Queen Street East deemed arson
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nottawasaga OPPEssaEssa OntEssa fire11th Line Essa arson11th Line Essa fireEssa arson

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers