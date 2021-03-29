Police looking for information following 2-year anniversary of Essa, Ont., arson

Send this page to someone via email

Nottawasaga OPP say they’re searching for information in an unsolved arson investigation after a fire broke out at a home under construction two years ago in Essa, Ont.

The fire took place at a newly-built, unoccupied residence on the 11th Line between the 25th Sideroad and Highway 90.

According to investigators, the blaze was intentionally set some time between 4:30 p.m. on March 27, 2019, and 8 a.m. on March 28, 2019.

Police say it appears as though unknown suspects broke into the home and poured gas throughout the main floor, which caused extensive damage.

Officers also say two small fires were set at the back entrance of the home, which cause significant damage due to the gas that was poured out.

“Investigations like these are often difficult because we are relying on a member of the public to make the right choice and come forward to provide us with the information we need to tie certain pieces of the puzzle together,” Nottawasaga OPP Sgt. Dale Smith said in a statement.

“Please reach out to police or Crime Stoppers if you have any information that you feel could assist in this investigation. Sometimes even the smallest piece of information is the piece that completes the puzzle and helps us solve crimes.”

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

