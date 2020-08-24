Menu

Barrie resident charged with impaired driving following 2-vehicle crash in Essa, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 2:08 pm
A 25-year-old Barrie, Ont., resident was charged with impaired driving following a two-vehicle crash that took place in Essa, Ont., on Saturday night, Nottawasaga OPP say.
A 25-year-old Barrie, Ont., resident was charged with impaired driving following a two-vehicle crash that took place in Essa, Ont., on Saturday night, Nottawasaga OPP say.

A 25-year-old Barrie, Ont., resident was charged with impaired driving following a two-vehicle crash that took place in Essa, Ont., on Saturday night, Nottawasaga OPP say.

At about 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a Chevrolet Cobalt and a Ford pickup truck on Mill Street near Brentwood Drive.

Following an investigation, the driver of the Chevrolet was arrested and sent to a local hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Shawn Grant, 25, from Barrie, was subsequently charged with two counts of impaired operation and one count of driving with cannabis readily available.

Grant’s licence was suspended for 90 days, while the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Grant is scheduled to appear in Bradford, Ont., court in September.

