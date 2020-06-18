Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Two Essa, Ont., teens charged after stealing from vehicles, Nottawasaga OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 18, 2020 5:32 pm
Officers were called to investigate after the two suspects were allegedly seen carrying flashlights and going through cars in the area of Dunn Court.
Officers were called to investigate after the two suspects were allegedly seen carrying flashlights and going through cars in the area of Dunn Court. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

Two teens from Essa, Ont., were charged after they were reportedly seen going through vehicles during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nottawasaga OPP say.

Officers were called to investigate after the two suspects were allegedly seen carrying flashlights and going through cars in the area of Dunn Court.

READ MORE: ‘Significant increase’ of thefts from vehicles in April, Barrie police say

A 17-year-old, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and Dakota Feltmate, 19, have each been charged with theft under $5,000 from a vehicle and trespassing at night.

Both of the accused will appear in Bradford court at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
4 people hospitalized after set of wheels detach from transport truck on Hwy. 401
4 people hospitalized after set of wheels detach from transport truck on Hwy. 401
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPNottawasaga OPPEssa TownshipEssa OntDunn CourtEss vehicle theftsVehicle thefts Dunn Court
Flyers
More weekly flyers