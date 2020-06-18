Two Essa, Ont., teens charged after stealing from vehicles, Nottawasaga OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens from Essa, Ont., were charged after they were reportedly seen going through vehicles during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nottawasaga OPP say.

Officers were called to investigate after the two suspects were allegedly seen carrying flashlights and going through cars in the area of Dunn Court.

A 17-year-old, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and Dakota Feltmate, 19, have each been charged with theft under $5,000 from a vehicle and trespassing at night.

Both of the accused will appear in Bradford court at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

