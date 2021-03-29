Menu

Wind warning issued for Calgary with gusts between 90-100 km/h expected

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video: 'Driving conditions deteriorate on Highway 2 south of Calgary on Monday' Driving conditions deteriorate on Highway 2 south of Calgary on Monday
Strong winds and blowing snow created dangerous driving conditions on Highway 2 south of Calgary on Monday. Sarah Offin has a look at the state of the highway from near Aldersyde, Alta.

A wind warning is in effect for Calgary with gusts between 90 and 100 kilometres an hour expected Monday, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather agency issued the alert on Sunday and as of 8 a.m. on Monday it remained in place.

Read more: Evacuation order for Carmangay, Alta. ends as wildfire in Vulcan County contained

“These strong northwesterly winds are expected to ease early this evening,” Environment Canada said Monday. “Falling snow in combination with these winds may lead to poor visibility in blowing snow.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

Read more: Snow expected as cold front moves into Alberta on Sunday: Environment Canada

As of 8 a.m. Monday, a wind warning was also in place for areas near Calgary including Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Drumheller, Three Hills, Kananaskis and Canmore.

A snow squall watch issued for Calgary on Sunday had ended by Monday morning.

Trending Stories

Driving conditions poor on southern Alberta highways

Snow and wind caused treacherous driving conditions on highways in southern Alberta on Monday.

Just before 8 a.m., Airdrie RCMP issued a warning to the public about the dangerous driving conditions saying roads were “very slippery.”

“Members are currently on Highway 2 at Highway 72 for a semi-trailer rollover,” RCMP said, adding that the incident had traffic backed up in both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 2.

Drivers were asked to avoid travelling in the area unless absolutely necessary.

