Between 50-70 vehicles involved in southern Alberta highway crash: RCMP

RCMP in southern Alberta say dozens of vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 1 near Brooks on Monday.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes and involved “approximately 50-70 vehicles,” Brooks RCMP said.
In a news release issued just before 8:30 a.m., RCMP said that traffic on westbound Highway 1 at Range Road 142 was at a standstill and not expected to resume for “several hours.”
Traffic in the area is being re-routed onto Highway 1A.
“Travel on area highways is not recommended at this time due to blowing snow, icy roads and poor visibility,” RCMP said. “If travelling in the area, slow down and be aware of emergency personnel on the highway.”
The city of Brooks is located about 185 kilometres southeast of Calgary.
As of 8 a.m., a wind warning remained in place for Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan.
