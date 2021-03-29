Between 50-70 vehicles involved in southern Alberta highway crash: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in southern Alberta say dozens of vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 1 near Brooks on Monday.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes and involved “approximately 50-70 vehicles,” Brooks RCMP said.

In a news release issued just before 8:30 a.m., RCMP said that traffic on westbound Highway 1 at Range Road 142 was at a standstill and not expected to resume for “several hours.”

Traffic in the area is being re-routed onto Highway 1A.

“Travel on area highways is not recommended at this time due to blowing snow, icy roads and poor visibility,” RCMP said. “If travelling in the area, slow down and be aware of emergency personnel on the highway.”

Story continues below advertisement

WB Hwy1 at RR 142, east of Brooks, CLOSED due to MVC involving several vehicles. Emergency crews on scene. Traffic being diverted onto Highway 1A. RCMP advising against non-essential travel at this time. (8:29am) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) March 29, 2021

The city of Brooks is located about 185 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

As of 8 a.m., a wind warning remained in place for Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan.