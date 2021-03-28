Menu

Environment

Emergency alert says to prepare for possible evacuation as wildfires burn in southern Alberta on Sunday

By Kaylen Small Global News
Fire spreads near Claresholm, Alta., on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Fire spreads near Claresholm, Alta., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Courtesy: Gord Lengkeek

Alberta Emergency Alert warned people in the southern part of the province to prepare for possible evacuation on Sunday after wildfires spread.

At 3:15 p.m., the emergency service said there were two wildfires east of Highway 2 located between the towns of Stavely and Fort Macleod.

“Take all necessary precautions. Follow the directions of local authorities,” Alberta Emergency Alert said.

“Visibility will be affected. Avoid the area.”

Calgarian Gord Lengkeek was kiteboarding in the high winds east of Claresholm when the fire spread.

“Flames were going right across the road,” he told Global News. “It took me an hour to detour around the fire.”

The affected wildfire areas on Sunday as of 3:15 p.m.
The affected wildfire areas on Sunday as of 3:15 p.m. Alberta Emergency Alert

In a news release, Vulcan RCMP said they were helping evacuate the village of Carmangay due to a large, “out of control” grass fire that is between seven to 10 miles.

Mounties advised people to stay clear of Highway 520 east of Claresholm and Highway 23 from Barons to Carmangay.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta WildfiresAlberta wildfirealberta fireSouthern Alberta WildfireWildfire Albertafire AlbertaFort Macleod wildfireStavely wildfire

