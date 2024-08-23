SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Jasper wildfire: Icefields Parkway reopened as wildfire continues to be held

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2024 2:03 pm
1 min read
Jasper ‘not ready to welcome visitors’ yet as evacuee re-entry continues, officals say
WATCH ABOVE: (From Aug. 19, 2024) In the first update since re-entry began for evacuees last week, Jasper’s director of legislative and protective services said Monday that the town is "not ready to welcome visitors" as it prioritizes getting local businesses and residents settled back in following a wildfire.
One of Canada’s most scenic highways has reopened as the wildfire in Jasper National Park continues to be held.

Jane Park, incident commander with Parks Canada, says Highway 93, also known as the Icefields Parkway, is now open to through traffic.

But she warns travellers must head straight through the mountain- and glacier-lined road without stopping.

She says there are no services available on the highway between the town of Jasper and the Icefields Discovery Centre and Saskatchewan River Crossing, a stretch of about 150 kilometres.

Park says RCMP and emergency services are available on the road in case drivers run into trouble.

She adds all rest areas and scenic lookouts require hazard assessments and danger tree removal before drivers can safely exit their vehicles.

Officials say they’re hoping to gradually clear parts of the park for local and visitor recreation.

But there are no timelines for when businesses in the town of Jasper can reopen.

Jasper wildfire: Businesses face uncertain future with loss of tourism
© 2024 The Canadian Press

