Health

Professional physicians order asks Quebec to rethink easing COVID-19 health measures

Premier Legault said Friday that he wasn't considering reversing his decision to reopen gyms or to allow places of worship to welcome up to 250 people, even as he acknowledged that the province appeared to be at the beginning a third wave.
By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2021 12:44 pm
People attend mass at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Up to 250 people can now attend mass as certain health and safety restrictions have been eased. View image in full screen
People attend mass at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Up to 250 people can now attend mass as certain health and safety restrictions have been eased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The professional order representing Quebec physicians is asking the province to reconsider its decision to relax some health measures that were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Collège des médecins du Quebec wrote on Twitter on Saturday that the Legault government should consider changing its plan to take into account expert opinions as well as various ‘alarm bells’ that have sounded in recent days.

The province is reporting 917 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, after breaking the 1,000 mark on Saturday for the first time since mid-February.

Hospitalizations declined by one to 480, but the number of people in intensive care increased by six to 114.

Premier François Legault said Friday that he wasn’t considering reversing his decision to reopen gyms or to allow places of worship to welcome up to 250 people, even as he acknowledged that the province appeared to be at the beginning a third wave.

Quebec also vaccinated 45,745 people in the last 24 hours, and has currently given a vaccine dose to 14.4 per cent of the population.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
