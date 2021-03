Professional physicians order asks Quebec to rethink easing COVID-19 health measures

Send this page to someone via email

The professional order representing Quebec physicians is asking the province to reconsider its decision to relax some health measures that were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Collège des médecins du Quebec wrote on Twitter on Saturday that the Legault government should consider changing its plan to take into account expert opinions as well as various ‘alarm bells’ that have sounded in recent days.

The province is reporting 917 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, after breaking the 1,000 mark on Saturday for the first time since mid-February.

READ MORE: Quebec reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to rise again

Hospitalizations declined by one to 480, but the number of people in intensive care increased by six to 114.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier François Legault said Friday that he wasn’t considering reversing his decision to reopen gyms or to allow places of worship to welcome up to 250 people, even as he acknowledged that the province appeared to be at the beginning a third wave.

Quebec also vaccinated 45,745 people in the last 24 hours, and has currently given a vaccine dose to 14.4 per cent of the population.