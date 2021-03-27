Menu

Health

Quebec reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to rise again

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a tweet on Friday that the increase in the number of daily infections was an expected development.
By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 27, 2021 12:10 pm
People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec is reporting 1,009 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and eight more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including two in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations remained stable at 481, and 108 people are in intensive care, a drop of seven from Friday.

The province said it administered 53,796 doses of the vaccine on Friday, for a total of 1,176,670.

Quebec has reported a total of 307,394 COVID-19 infections and 10,645 deaths linked to the virus. It currently has 7,617 active reported cases.

READ MORE: Quebec health minister says daily increase in COVID-19 cases was ‘expected’

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a tweet on Friday that the increase in the number of daily infections was not unexpected.

“What matters to us is that this increase in cases does not translate into an increase in hospitalizations, like in January,” he said, adding that he continues to monitor the situation on a daily basis.

As of Friday, Montreal gyms have been allowed to reopen and places of worship with enough space are allowed to accommodate up to 250 people.

–With files from The Canadian Press and Annabelle Olivier, Global News

