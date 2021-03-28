Vandalism to Muslim prayer area at Pearson Airport being investigated as possible hate crime: police

Send this page to someone via email

Vandalism to a Muslim prayer area at Toronto Pearson International Airport is being investigated as a possible hate crime, Peel Regional Police say.

According to a tweet posted to the force’s Twitter account, a Muslim prayer space in a multi-faith prayer area was found vandalized and it was reported to police Friday evening.

Further information regarding the nature of the vandalism wasn’t released.

A statement from Toronto Pearson said the incident happened at the Terminal 3 Aviation Interfaith Ministry.

“Everyone at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority strongly condemns any acts that attempt to erode freedom of belief and expression,” the statement said.

“Toronto Pearson is collaborating closely with Peel Regional Police in the investigation of this deplorable crime, and updates will be given as they become available.”

