Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Vandalism to Muslim prayer area at Pearson Airport being investigated as possible hate crime: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 28, 2021 11:07 am
Police said the vandalism was reported Friday evening. View image in full screen
Police said the vandalism was reported Friday evening. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Vandalism to a Muslim prayer area at Toronto Pearson International Airport is being investigated as a possible hate crime, Peel Regional Police say.

According to a tweet posted to the force’s Twitter account, a Muslim prayer space in a multi-faith prayer area was found vandalized and it was reported to police Friday evening.

Further information regarding the nature of the vandalism wasn’t released.

Read more: Man charged in connection with 6 anti-Asian hate crimes in Markham: York police

A statement from Toronto Pearson said the incident happened at the Terminal 3 Aviation Interfaith Ministry.

Trending Stories

“Everyone at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority strongly condemns any acts that attempt to erode freedom of belief and expression,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Toronto Pearson is collaborating closely with Peel Regional Police in the investigation of this deplorable crime, and updates will be given as they become available.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimepeel regional policepeel policeHate CrimePearson AirportToronto Pearson International AirportPearson International AirportToronto Pearson

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers