Man charged in connection with 6 anti-Asian hate crimes in Markham: York police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged in connection with six anti-Asian hate crimes in Markham, York police say.

Emergency services were called to the area of Pillar Rock Crescent at around 2 p.m. on March 16 for reports of an assault.

Police said a victim was outside when a suspect ran up behind her and hit her in the back with some sort of object.

The woman was not seriously injured.

Upon investigation of that incident, police said they were made aware of five other incidents occurring between January and March 2021 where all of the victims were Asian.

In one incident, police said the suspect spit at a victim. Another incident involved the suspect bumping into someone intentionally while walking down the street.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said all incidents appeared to be hate motivated.

Police arrested 33-year-old Arjun Choudhari.

He was charged with assault with a weapon, three counts of assault and two counts of criminal harassment.

Police said Choudhari appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody.