Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Anti-Asian racism in Canada more ‘frequent’ as report tallies hundreds of attacks during pandemic

By Kamil Karamali Global News
Click to play video: 'New study shows extent of anti-Asian racism in Canada' New study shows extent of anti-Asian racism in Canada
WATCH: The Chinese Canadian National Council has tallied 643 complaints on its online platforms of anti-Asian harassment during the pandemic, with incidents ranging from verbal harassment to spitting and coughing. Kamil Karamali reports.

A report by the Chinese Canadian National Council’s Toronto chapter has found 1,150 incidents of anti-Asian racism were tallied during the COVID-19 pandemic — with many of the incidents involving people physically attacking, spitting or coughing on Asian Canadians.

The report is a compilation of surveys from two websites, Fight COVID Racism and Elimin8hate, between March 10, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021.

The results showed there were 507 incidents between the two-month span between Jan. 1, 2021 and the end of February alone. As well, 643 incidents were reported as taking place between March 10, 2020 and the end of December 2020.

The CCNC told Global News it had a chance to break down the details of the attacks from 2020, but has not had the resources to do the same for the 2021 survey results.

Read more: Anti-Asian racism in Canada: How to have open conversations with kids

In the 643 attacks reported last year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 73.4 per cent involved ‘verbal harassment,’ while 10.7 per cent of the people who reported anti-Asian attacks claimed there was ‘physical force, aggression or unwanted physical contact.’

Ten per cent of the people surveyed said they were coughed at or spat on, while 3.9 per cent claimed they experienced anti-Asian ‘vandalism.’

The report also found that most of the incidents took place in British Columbia with 44.4 per cent.

Read more: Horgan ‘deeply’ troubled by 717% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in Vancouver

Ontario came in second, with 39.6 per cent of anti-Asian attacks taking place in that province. Quebec was a distant third at 6.5 per cent.

Trending Stories

Women also represented close to 60 per cent of all cases, while 42 per cent of children and youth under 18 years of age claimed to be physically assaulted and 57 per cent of seniors and people above 55 years of age also reported a physical assault.

Click to play video: 'Calls grow for Canadian government to take action against anti-Asian racism' Calls grow for Canadian government to take action against anti-Asian racism
The report highlighted that 73.2 per cent of survey respondents felt mental distress and emotional harm as a result of the attack, while 8.4 per cent of incidents resulted in physical harm.

Read more: Atlanta shootings puts spotlight back on surge in B.C. anti-Asian racism

The report comes out a week after six Asian women were killed, along with two others, during a mass shooting at multiple salon parlours in Atlanta.

“It really highlights the seriousness of anti-Asian racism in Canada as well” said CCNC executive director Justin Kong.

“Our per capita instance count is even greater than the United States — so while we often sometimes think anti-Asian racism only happens in the United States, in this instance, you can see in terms of the per capita rates, it’s even more serious than the United States.”

Read more: Calgary seeing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, incidents: police, community members

Kong adds that anti-Asian racism has always been a problem in Canada, but what’s changed during the pandemic is how much more often he’s seeing it happen.

“What is different is the severity of the attacks and frequency of the attacks and how pervasive it is,” he said.

Kong adds there was an agreement with the federal government to track anti-Asian racism incidents until the end of 2020, but hopes all levels of government provide the resources for the work to continue.

The CNCC is also calling on the federal government to put measures in place to protect Asian Canadians against racist attacks.

Some of those suggested measures include educating the public to prevent misinformation about Asian Canadians and to protect some of the communities’ most vulnerable population, like seniors and new immigrants.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
