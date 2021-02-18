Menu

Politics

Horgan ‘deeply’ troubled by 717% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in Vancouver

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 1:48 am
B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks about a partnership between the province and City of Vancouver to create new child care spaces, in Vancouver, on Thursday July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks about a partnership between the province and City of Vancouver to create new child care spaces, in Vancouver, on Thursday July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

B.C. Premier John Horgan says the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes reported by the Vancouver Police Department is “deeply troubling.”

Horgan is set to speak to reporters on Thursday morning at 10:20 a.m. The premier’s weekly media availability will be covered live on BC1 and online, both on this page and the Global BC Facebook page.

The 717 per cent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes over the past year was included in a year-end report presented to the Vancouver Police Board on Wednesday.

“This is deeply troubling,” Horgan tweeted.

“Our work includes moving forward on anti-racism legislation, but there’s more for all of us to do in our stand against racism and hate in all its forms.”

Horgan and Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean will be on the Westshore on Thursday morning to “celebrate a new way of working for BC Public Service employees,” according to a statement from the province.

The premier is also expected to take questions about the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out and continued shortages of the vaccine.

British Columbia is expected to see an increase in deliveries of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the next week, but it is unclear when the province’s vaccination plan will get back on track after several delays in the federal vaccine delivery schedule.

COVID-19RacismJohn HorganVaccinesanti-Asian racismvaccine roll-outwestshoreHorgan mediaHorgan press conferenceHorgan scrum
