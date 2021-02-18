Horgan ‘deeply’ troubled by 717% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan says the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes reported by the Vancouver Police Department is “deeply troubling.”

Horgan is set to speak to reporters on Thursday morning at 10:20 a.m. The premier’s weekly media availability will be covered live on BC1 and online, both on this page and the Global BC Facebook page.

The 717 per cent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes over the past year was included in a year-end report presented to the Vancouver Police Board on Wednesday.

“This is deeply troubling,” Horgan tweeted.

“Our work includes moving forward on anti-racism legislation, but there’s more for all of us to do in our stand against racism and hate in all its forms.”

Today's crime stats from Vancouver show anti-Asian hate crimes are up 717% over the past year. This is deeply troubling. Our work includes moving forward on anti-racism legislation, but there's more for all of us to do in our stand against racism and hate in all its forms. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) February 18, 2021

Horgan and Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean will be on the Westshore on Thursday morning to “celebrate a new way of working for BC Public Service employees,” according to a statement from the province.

The premier is also expected to take questions about the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out and continued shortages of the vaccine.

British Columbia is expected to see an increase in deliveries of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the next week, but it is unclear when the province’s vaccination plan will get back on track after several delays in the federal vaccine delivery schedule.

