Police identify body found in Lake Simcoe last summer in homicide investigation

York Regional Police have identified a 59-year-old woman who was found dead in Lake Simcoe last summer and are appealing for witnesses as part of a homicide investigation.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, police were called to the docks near Lake Drive North on Lake Simcoe.

When investigators arrived, they found a woman’s body in the water. The woman has since been identified as Soo Jin Ju, 59.

Police have deemed her death a homicide.

According to police, Ju was reported missing in February 2018 from Toronto, where she was last seen in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

Investigators say the victim was a South Korean citizen who was living in Oakville, Ont., at the time of her disappearance.

While in Canada, police say Ju was known to use the following names: Su Yoen Kim, Soo Hyun Kim and Bo Kyung Joo.

Investigators are now appealing to anyone who may have known the victim or has information related to her disappearance or murder. Those with information are asked to contact York police at 1-866-287-5025, ext. 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.