Police investigating after human remains found in Georgina, Ont.

York Regional Police say they’re investigating after human remains were found in Georgina, Ont. on Saturday.

Police said shortly after noon, they were called to docks near Lake Drive North on Lake Simcoe.

Officers said human remains were found and the coroner was contacted.

“A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death,” police said in a news release.

Further information wasn’t immediately available, but police said there are “no concerns for public safety.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 1-866-287-5025, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

