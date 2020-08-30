Menu

Canada

Police investigating after human remains found in Georgina, Ont.

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 30, 2020 12:25 pm
Police said they were called to Lake Drive North shortly after noon Saturday.
Police said they were called to Lake Drive North shortly after noon Saturday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say they’re investigating after human remains were found in Georgina, Ont. on Saturday.

Police said shortly after noon, they were called to docks near Lake Drive North on Lake Simcoe.

Officers said human remains were found and the coroner was contacted.

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after stabbing at Toronto convenience store

“A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death,” police said in a news release.

Further information wasn’t immediately available, but police said there are “no concerns for public safety.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 1-866-287-5025, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

