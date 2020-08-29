Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after stabbing at Toronto convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a stabbing at a downtown Toronto convenience store on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets just after 10 a.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

Officers said when they responded, they found the victim — 41-year-old Tara Morton — covered in blood. She was taken to a trauma centre where she died.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unclear.

Investigators later said 24-year-old Oleesiea Langdon was wanted in connection with the stabbing.

On Saturday, police announced that Langdon turned herself in at 51 Division late Friday evening and said she has been charged with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Langdon was scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets on Wednesday. Global News