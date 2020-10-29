York homicide detectives work to identify woman whose body was pulled from Lake Simcoe

Send this page to someone via email

GEORGINA, Ont. — Homicide detectives are working to identify a woman whose body was pulled from the waters of Lake Simcoe two months ago.

York police say officers were called to the docks near Lake Drive North in the Georgina, Ont., area on the afternoon of Aug. 29 and found the body in the water.

They say a post-mortem found that the woman was between 28 and 50 years old, and stood between four-foot-five and five-foot-one.

Police say she had been dressed for cold weather, and they’ve released images of the clothes and jewelry she was wearing and nail art she had on.

Police say the woman’s cause of death has not been determined, but the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch.

