Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

York homicide detectives work to identify woman whose body was pulled from Lake Simcoe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2020 2:21 pm
York police released the clothing and jewelry a woman was wearing when they pulled her body from Lake Simcoe.
York police released the clothing and jewelry a woman was wearing when they pulled her body from Lake Simcoe. York police/Handouts

GEORGINA, Ont. — Homicide detectives are working to identify a woman whose body was pulled from the waters of Lake Simcoe two months ago.

York police say officers were called to the docks near Lake Drive North in the Georgina, Ont., area on the afternoon of Aug. 29 and found the body in the water.

Read more: Police investigating after human remains found in Georgina, Ont.

They say a post-mortem found that the woman was between 28 and 50 years old, and stood between four-foot-five and five-foot-one.

Police say she had been dressed for cold weather, and they’ve released images of the clothes and jewelry she was wearing and nail art she had on.

Trending Stories

Police say the woman’s cause of death has not been determined, but the homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
