COVID-19: 1 new case in Northumberland County, online booking issue with Lindsay Exhibition clinic

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported just one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday and two additional variant cases.
In its Tuesday update, the health unit reported a new case in Northumberland County. The health unit remains in the yellow-protect zone under Ontario’s provincial COVID-19 response framework.
The number of variant cases increased to 43, up from 41 reported on Monday, led by 34 in Northumberland County, eight in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County.
As of Tuesday, there are now 26 active cases of COVID-19 — down from 29 reported on Monday. Of the 26 active cases, 10 are in Northumberland, nine in the Kawarthas and seven in Haliburton County (three less than Monday).
The health unit on Tuesday reported an issue with the provincial online booking system for the vaccination clinic being held at the Lindsay Exhibition fairgrounds for residents born in 1946 or earlier. The health unit noted the issue is being fixed and advised people to check the booking system on Wednesday to make an appointment or call 1-888-999-6488.
Visit the health unit’s website for details on clinics throughout its jurisdiction.
Of the health unit’s 1,112 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic was declared, 1,031 are now resolved (four more since Monday) — which is approximately 92 per cent.
Outbreaks remain active in the following locations:
- Hyland Crest long-term care in Minden: Declared March 12 after one staff member tested positive
- St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg (declared March 17, second case).
Other case data on Tuesday:
- Death toll: Unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).
- Hospitalized: Remains at 49 with two cases currently in hospital, one in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports one admitted COVID-19 patient as of noon Tuesday, down one reported on Monday.
- 189 high-risk contacts reported Monday, down from 249 reported on Monday
- Other schools with cases last 14 days: C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg (one case) and Plainville Public School in Gores Landing (one), I.E. Weldon Secondary in Lindsay (one), Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (one) and Mariposa Elementary School (one).
