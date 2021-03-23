Menu

Health

COVID-19: 1 new case in Northumberland County, online booking issue with Lindsay Exhibition clinic

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 23, 2021 1:45 pm
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held at the Lindsay Exhibition fairgrounds. View image in full screen
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held at the Lindsay Exhibition fairgrounds. File

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported just one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday and two additional variant cases.

In its Tuesday update, the health unit reported a new case in Northumberland County. The health unit remains in the yellow-protect zone under Ontario’s provincial COVID-19 response framework.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccination clinics added in Fenelon Falls, Northumberland and Haliburton counties

The number of variant cases increased to 43, up from 41 reported on Monday, led by 34 in Northumberland County, eight in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County.

As of Tuesday, there are now 26 active cases of COVID-19 — down from 29 reported on Monday. Of the 26 active cases, 10 are in Northumberland, nine in the Kawarthas and seven in Haliburton County (three less than Monday).

The health unit on Tuesday reported an issue with the provincial online booking system for the vaccination clinic being held at the Lindsay Exhibition fairgrounds for residents born in 1946 or earlier. The health unit noted the issue is being fixed and advised people to check the booking system on Wednesday to make an appointment or call 1-888-999-6488.

Visit the health unit’s website for details on clinics throughout its jurisdiction.

Of the health unit’s 1,112 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic was declared, 1,031 are now resolved (four more since Monday) — which is approximately 92 per cent.

COVID-19 case data for Tuesday, March 23, 2021. View image in full screen
COVID-19 case data for Tuesday, March 23, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Outbreaks remain active in the following locations:

Read more: COVID-19 — Cobourg Community Centre, Trent Hills fire station, Lindsay Ex to host vaccination clinics

Other case data on Tuesday:

  • Death toll: Unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).
  • Hospitalized: Remains at 49 with two cases currently in hospital, one in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports one admitted COVID-19 patient as of noon Tuesday, down one reported on Monday.
  • 189 high-risk contacts reported Monday, down from 249 reported on Monday
  • Other schools with cases last 14 days: C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg (one case) and Plainville Public School in Gores Landing (one), I.E. Weldon Secondary in Lindsay (one), Lindsay Collegiate and Vocational Institute (one) and Mariposa Elementary School (one).
Click to play video: 'Health experts raising concerns about indoor dining in parts of Ontario' Health experts raising concerns about indoor dining in parts of Ontario
COVID-19COVIDKawartha LakesNorthumberland CountyHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitHaliburtonHKPRDHUVariantHKPRcovid variant

