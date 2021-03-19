COVID-19 vaccination clinics added in Fenelon Falls, Northumberland and Haliburton counties

Additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being added to the Ontario booking system in the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

The clinics will be for residents born in 1941 or earlier. Although the provincial system went live Monday, the health unit says not all of the clinics planned in its jurisdiction have been loaded into the system. In the coming weeks, new clinics and appointment times will be made available.

All appointments must be booked either online at ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by phone at 1-888-999-6488.

The following clinic locations are either already appearing on the provincial booking system or will appear in the coming weeks:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Lindsay Exhibition (LEX), 354 Angeline St. S., Lindsay. Clinics began on Thursday.

Fenelon Falls Community Centre, 27 Veterans Way, Fenelon Falls — clinic dates and times will be added to the provincial booking system in the coming weeks. Clinics will begin the week of April 5.

Haliburton County:

Haliburton Family Medical Centre (Second Floor), 7217 Gelert Rd., Haliburton — Clinic appointments will begin March 22.

S.G. Nesbitt Memorial Arena, 55 Parkside St., Minden — clinic dates will be added to the provincial booking system in the coming weeks. Clinic appointments begin the week of April 5.

Northumberland County:

Cobourg Community Centre, 750 D’Arcy St., Cobourg — clinic dates and times will be added to the provincial booking system by March 26. Clinics will begin on March 29.

Trent Hills Emergency Services Base, 50 Doxsee Ave., Campbellford — clinic dates and times will be added to the provincial booking system in the coming weeks.

“We know some of our residents went into the provincial booking system to book their appointments this week and discovered there were no clinics in their area,” said Dr. Ian Gemmill, acting medical officer of health. “We understand that it has been frustrating, but we need to ensure that there is a dose of vaccine available for every appointment and I would ask people to be patient and go back into the system in the coming weeks to check for additional clinics.”

Gemmill said as more vaccine becomes available, more clinic appointments can open, and more people can be vaccinated. In the meantime, immunization of high-risk people in phase one, such as residents of retirement homes, is continuing.

According to the health unit’s vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, 9,835 vaccines have been administered (8,047 first doses, 1,748 second doses). Nearly 30 per cent of those vaccinated are in both the 45-64 age bracket and the age 80 and up bracket.