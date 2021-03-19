Menu

Health

Premier Doug Ford to provide a COVID-19 vaccination update for pharmacies

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 8:28 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions from the media at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions from the media at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Premier Doug Ford is expected to give an update on Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination plan regarding pharmacies on Friday morning.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and retired general Rick Hillier, who is heading the province’s mass vaccination efforts.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Global News will livestream it here.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was rolled out across pharmacies in three regions, Toronto, Kingston and Windsor-Essex, in a pilot project that saw those aged 60 to 64 eligible to be inoculated.

So far, the province has administered 1,359,453 doses of COVID-19 vaccines with 292,269 people fully vaccinated with two shots.

Read more: Doug Ford says he is open to loosening some dining, gym rules in Toronto and Peel Region

The premier spoke Thursday about being open to allowing outdoor dining and outdoor fitness in Toronto and Peel Region while keeping those regions in the grey-lockdown zone.

Every Friday, the province announces which of the 34 local public health units will move around in its colour-coded system.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says he’s in favour of potential changes to framework for some cities in lockdown' COVID-19: Ford says he’s in favour of potential changes to framework for some cities in lockdown
COVID-19: Ford says he’s in favour of potential changes to framework for some cities in lockdown
COVID-19 Vaccine

