Premier Doug Ford to provide a COVID-19 vaccination update for pharmacies

Premier Doug Ford is expected to give an update on Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination plan regarding pharmacies on Friday morning.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and retired general Rick Hillier, who is heading the province’s mass vaccination efforts.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Global News will livestream it here.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was rolled out across pharmacies in three regions, Toronto, Kingston and Windsor-Essex, in a pilot project that saw those aged 60 to 64 eligible to be inoculated.

So far, the province has administered 1,359,453 doses of COVID-19 vaccines with 292,269 people fully vaccinated with two shots.

The premier spoke Thursday about being open to allowing outdoor dining and outdoor fitness in Toronto and Peel Region while keeping those regions in the grey-lockdown zone.

Every Friday, the province announces which of the 34 local public health units will move around in its colour-coded system.

