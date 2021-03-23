Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
March 23 2021 10:46am
04:24

Answering some of the questions around the COVID-19 vaccine

Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk joins Global News Morning to answer some of the questions about the COVID-19 vaccines as we prepare for further distribution in the coming months.

