COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Cobourg elementary school, first variant in Haliburton County

Three new COVID-19 cases and a school outbreak were reported in Northumberland County on Tuesday, according to the region’s health unit.

In its daily update, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports the number of COVID-19 variant cases continues to climb, now at 32 (26 in Northumberland, five in the City of Kawartha Lakes and the first one reported in Haliburton County). A week ago there were 15 variant cases reported (13 in Northumberland, two in the Kawarthas).

There are now 33 active cases of COVID-19, down from 34 reported 24 hours earlier. The active cases include 17 in Northumberland County, nine in the Kawarthas and seven in Haliburton County. The health unit’s jurisdiction has been under “yellow zone — protect” under Ontario’s provincial framework since March 8.

Of the health unit’s 1,087 cumulative cases, 999 are now reported as resolved (92 per cent).

Also on Tuesday, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg. An initial case was first confirmed on March 8 and a second case was recently reported.

In a letter to students and families, principal Guy Charette says the school remains open and that the outbreak was declared as the health unit believes “there is evidence that at least one person could have reasonably acquired their infection within the school.”

He said the health unit will be providing some short-term directions regarding further limiting student and staff contacts and limiting visitors. Signs will be posted on school doors identifying the current outbreak status.

“At this time, the HKPRDistrict Health Unit would like to remind members of our school community (and all members of our community) to limit contact with others and remain only in close contact with household members,” he said.

COVID-19 case data for Tuesday, March 16, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Two other active outbreaks for the health unit include:

Hyland Crest Long-term care in Minden: Declared March 12 after a staff member tested positive (on two tests). On Monday, Haliburton Highlands Health Services reported test results were negative for all residents and remaining staff. “Further testing has revealed that this positive case is not a variant of the virus,” the facility stated.

CrossFit Lindsay in Lindsay: Declared March 5, up to eight cases a week ago.

Other school cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction over the last 14 days as of Tuesday include:

Haliburton Highlands Secondary School: Two confirmed student cases reported Sunday, four classrooms closed according to the Trillium Lakelands District School Board. Principal Chris Boulay says students in a Grade 11 chemistry class, Grade 12 English and math classes have been identified as high-risk contacts. Some students will move to remote learning until March 23 “out of an abundance of caution.”

Mariposa Elementary School in Oakwood: One confirmed case earlier this month, seven classrooms now closed.

St. Michael Catholic Elementary in Cobourg: One confirmed staff case, school remains open

I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay: One confirmed student case, one classroom closed

C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg: one confirmed case, school remains open

Plainville Public School in Gores Landing: one confirmed case, school remains open

Burnham Public School in Cobourg: three confirmed cases, school remains open

Other stats:

Death toll: 68 (55 in the Kawarthas, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalized: Currently two cases, one in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital reports one admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Tuesday.

260 high-risk contacts reported Tuesday, up from 234 reported on Monday.