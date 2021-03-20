Menu

Crime

Pickup truck driver pronounced dead after collision in Guysborough County, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted March 20, 2021 11:17 am
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man died in a single-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash on Fishermans Harbour Road in Fishermans Harbour.

A pickup truck was found in the ditch. The 63-year-old driver, a man from Guysborough County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there were no other passengers and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” read the RCMP release.

