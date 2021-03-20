Pickup truck driver pronounced dead after collision in Guysborough County, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man died in a single-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash on Fishermans Harbour Road in Fishermans Harbour.

A pickup truck was found in the ditch. The 63-year-old driver, a man from Guysborough County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there were no other passengers and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” read the RCMP release.

