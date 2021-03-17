The Morning Show March 17 2021 10:31am 04:40 Humboldt Broncos crash survivor shares his story in his new book ‘Crossroads’ Kaleb Dahlgren, Humboldt Broncos crash survivor, shares his story of tragedy and resilience in his new book, ‘Crossroads.’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7701821/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7701821/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?