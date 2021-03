Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Halifax Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of gun shots in the area of Connaught Avenue and Windsor Street just after 10 p.m.

Just over half an hour later police say a man with possible gun shot wounds arrived at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital.

Police say the hospital was then put in lockdown.

More to come….