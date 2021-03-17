‘Young male’ seriously injured after west-end Toronto shooting, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a “young male” victim was seriously injured after a shooting in the city’s west end on Wednesday.

Police tweeted about the shooting, which happened in the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Court, south of Lawrence Avenue, shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police said they were called to the area for reports of multiple gunshots.

Officers said the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but didn’t provide further information on his condition.

Witnesses indicated that a vehicle fled the shooting scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-2222.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Scarlett Rd & Scarlettwood Crt

– large police presence o/s

– officers advised @TorontoMedics transported a young male victim to hospital

– witnesses said a vehicle fled the area from the shooting

– ongoing investigation, any info call 416-808-2222#GO495650

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 18, 2021

