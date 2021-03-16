2 found dead in downtown Toronto apartment building, investigation into circumstances underway

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been found dead in a downtown Toronto apartment building and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths is underway.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the apartment building at Parliament and Shuter streets just before 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said two patients were found and not transported from the scene.

Officers said the investigation into the circumstances is still early, but added detectives are canvassing the area looking for information.

