Canada

2 found dead in downtown Toronto apartment building, investigation into circumstances underway

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 1:14 pm
Emergency crews were called to the Shuter Street apartment building just before 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to the Shuter Street apartment building just before 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday. File / Google Streetview

Two people have been found dead in a downtown Toronto apartment building and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths is underway.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the apartment building at Parliament and Shuter streets just before 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said two patients were found and not transported from the scene.

Officers said the investigation into the circumstances is still early, but added detectives are canvassing the area looking for information.

