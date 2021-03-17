2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kitchener public school

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in as many weeks, a second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Kitchener public school over a short time frame.

On Wednesday, the Waterloo Regional District School Board announced that a second outbreak had been declared at Crestview Public School after two students had tested positive in the same cohort as another.

“Public Health’s investigation has determined another two cases, students, are in the same cohort as a case reported earlier this week,” the board said in a release.

A different cohort was already dismissed after two other students tested positive in a separate outbreak announced on Monday.

The school says more students have now been asked to isolate as a result of the outbreak at the Kitchener school.

A similar situation occurred at Howard Robertson Public School last week although both outbreaks occurred in a single cohort.

“The outbreak was also declared over yesterday because yesterday was also the final day of isolation for the cohort,” Waterloo Public Health spokesperson Kerri Hutchinson told Global News on Friday in an email.

“These two cases were self-isolating during their infectious period and no additional staff or students are required to isolate at this time.”

The initial outbreak at Howard Robertson Public School was initially declared on Feb. 24 when two other students from the school tested positive.