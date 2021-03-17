Menu

Canada

2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kitchener public school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 11:32 am
Can you expand your social circle after getting vaccinated? Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions

For the second time in as many weeks, a second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Kitchener public school over a short time frame.

On Wednesday, the Waterloo Regional District School Board announced that a second outbreak had been declared at Crestview Public School after two students had tested positive in the same cohort as another.

Read more: Almost 1,700 vaccinations given in Waterloo Region on Monday

“Public Health’s investigation has determined another two cases, students, are in the same cohort as a case reported earlier this week,” the board said in a release.

Kitchener couple recounts IVF journey and pregnancy loss challenges during COVID-19

A different cohort was already dismissed after two other students tested positive in a separate outbreak announced on Monday.

The school says more students have now been asked to isolate as a result of the outbreak at the Kitchener school.

Read more: Cambridge ONroute temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A similar situation occurred at Howard Robertson Public School last week although both outbreaks occurred in a single cohort.

“The outbreak was also declared over yesterday because yesterday was also the final day of isolation for the cohort,” Waterloo Public Health spokesperson Kerri Hutchinson told Global News on Friday in an email.

“These two cases were self-isolating during their infectious period and no additional staff or students are required to isolate at this time.”

The initial outbreak at Howard Robertson Public School was initially declared on Feb. 24 when two other students from the school tested positive.

