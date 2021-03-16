Almost 1,700 vaccinations given in Waterloo Region on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

There were 1,699 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine administered in Waterloo Region on Monday, according to numbers provided by the distribution task force.

Two more vaccination clinics came on board Monday so we should expect to see an uptick on that number in the days ahead provided there is a steady supply of vaccine.

There have now been 48,036 vaccines administered, with 5.83 per cent of the region’s 588,000 residents having received at least one shot of the vaccine.

Waterloo Public Health also announced 37 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 11,349.

The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the area now stands at 36.9.

Another 43 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 10,788.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported, leaving the death toll for the area at 239. However, there were two deaths reported on Monday, and there have been 12 reported in the month of March.

This leaves the area with 307 active COVID-19 cases, including 29 people who are in hospitals as a result of the virus.

The area continues to see a drop in the number of active outbreaks as there are now 16 after three were declared over, including one at Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital, one in a congregate setting and one at Courtland Avenue Public School in Kitchener.

Other new ones were also declared in a retail setting and an auto sales location while the outbreak connected to a wedding in the region has not been connected to 19 cases.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,074 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 320,448.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 313 cases were recorded in Toronto, 199 in Peel Region, 101 in York Region, and 66 in both Hamilton and Ottawa,

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,173 as 11 more deaths were recorded.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues