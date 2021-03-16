Menu

Canada

Cambridge ONroute temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 11:26 am
An Onroute service centre.
An Onroute service centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Part of the Cambridge North ONroute service centre plaza was forced to close temporarily on Monday after it was confirmed that an employee had contracted COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

The MTO says the sick employee was last at work on March 10.

Read more: Waterloo reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly 4 months

It says the Highway 401 Westbound location was temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitization.

The gas pumps and the convenience store remained open but the eating areas and washrooms were forced to shut down.

Read more: Waterloo Region’s vaccination pre-registration portal now open for those in their 70s

ONroute service centres have remained open throughout the pandemic as they were deemed essential by the province.

