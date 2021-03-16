Cambridge ONroute temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Part of the Cambridge North ONroute service centre plaza was forced to close temporarily on Monday after it was confirmed that an employee had contracted COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

The MTO says the sick employee was last at work on March 10.

It says the Highway 401 Westbound location was temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitization.

The gas pumps and the convenience store remained open but the eating areas and washrooms were forced to shut down.

ONroute service centres have remained open throughout the pandemic as they were deemed essential by the province.

