Waterloo Region’s vaccination pre-registration portal now open for those in their 70s

Two more COVID-19 vaccine clinics welcomed patients in Waterloo Region on Monday morning as the vaccination pre-registration portal also opened for those over the age of 69.

The region’s first vaccination clinic in the townships is now open in Wellesley at 3710 Nafziger Dr., Unit A.

Public health says it is hoping the clinic will allow those who live in the region’s rural communities an easier opportunity to get vaccinated.

“It is a high priority of the Waterloo Region vaccine distribution task force to open vaccination clinics in the townships for our rural community members,” stated Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, who is heading the task force.

“We appreciate that the Centre for Family Medicine Wellesley Site has partnered with the Woolwich Community Health Centre and the Elmira Medical Family Health Organization to operate and staff this vaccination clinic.”

The region says the clinic is expected to be open seven days a week but as is the case with all of the other clinics, an appointment is required.

The other new vaccination clinic is now open that at the University of Waterloo’s Health Sciences Campus at 10 Victoria St. S. in Kitchener.

“This large clinic will make it easier to get more vaccines into more people’s arms as quickly as possible,” Hilton said.

The portal, which allows people to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations, also became an option for those who are over the age of 69.

They have been added to a list of priority groups that includes those over 79, Indigenous people, some emergency service personnel and those living in long-term care and retirement homes among others.

Those looking to pre-register for an appointment will need to either use the COVID-19 Pre-registration Form or call the Service First Call Centre at 519-575-4400.

The region is warning that it could take up to four to six weeks for people who pre-register to be contacted for their appointment.