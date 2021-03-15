Waterloo reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly 4 months

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 26 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, pushing the total number of cases in the area to 11,312.

This is the lowest number reported since Nov. 19, when it stood at 22.

Monday’s figure drops the running seven-day average of new cases down to 35.9.

The agency also reported two-new COVID-19 related deaths, lifting the death toll in the area to 239 since the pandemic first struck last March.

“Today we are reporting two deaths in our community where COVID-19 was a contributing factor,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Medical Officer of Health, stated.

“The individuals were a male in his 80s and a female in her 80s. I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of each individual.”

Another 43 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 10,745.

This moves the total number of active COVID-19 cases down to 311, including 27 people who are currently in area hospitals.

The number of active outbreaks continues to fall as well. There are 17 remaining after outbreaks were declared over in a congregate setting and at the Village at University Gates in Waterloo.

Elsewhere, the province reported 1,268 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 319,374.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 366 cases were recorded in Toronto, 220 in Peel Region, 147 in York Region, 71 in Hamilton, 61 in Thunder Bay, 57 in Ottawa and 53 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,162 as nine more deaths were recorded.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues