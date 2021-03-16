Suspect made anti-Semitic slurs before punching victim at Toronto business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say an investigation is underway after a suspect made anti-Semitic slurs inside a business last week before punching a victim in the face.

Police said they were called to the area of Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue shortly before noon on Friday for reports of an assault in progress.

In a news release issued Tuesday, officers said a man was inside a business making anti-Semitic slurs before he stepped outside with a witness.

Police said the “disagreement became heated” and the man continued to make offensive comments.

The suspect punched the victim in the face after being challenged, police said.

Officers said a person of interest has been identified and the assault is being treated as a suspected hate crime.

Police didn’t publicly identify the person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

On Friday we responded to an assault in the Avenue/Eglinton area. A man punched another man when he challenged him for uttering anti-Semitic slurs. A person of interest has been identified & this is being pursued as a hate crime. Anyone w/ info is asked to call @TorontoPolice. — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) March 16, 2021