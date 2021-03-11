Toronto police say additional charges laid against daycare worker in sex assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have laid two more charges against an early childhood educator in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police said the accused worked at a NYAD – Not Your Average Daycare location in the city’s east end when the alleged offences took place.

In a statement on Thursday, police alleged the man assaulted a girl under the age of 16 several times while under his care as an early childhood educator between April 17, 2004, and Dec. 31, 2008.

On Feb. 24, 45-year-old Ta-Hath Martin was charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.

Investigators previously charged him in January with two other counts of sexual interference and sexual assault.

Officers alleged Martin repeatedly sexually assaulted a child under 16 between April 12 and Dec. 18, 2018, at the Donwood NYAD location.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on March 22. The charges haven’t been proven in court.

Police said Martin has worked at several of the daycare’s locations since 2003 and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.