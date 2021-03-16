Dr. Deena Hinshaw to give 4 p.m. update Tuesday on COVID-19 in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to give an update on COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday afternoon.

The chief medical officer of health is set to speak at 4 p.m., later than her usual time. Her remarks will be streamed live in this story post.

Alberta began Phase 2A of its vaccine rollout on Monday.

In the provincial rollout, another age bracket opens up each day for vaccination signup. On Monday, bookings opened up to those born in 1948 or before, or 1963 or before for First Nation, Inuit and Métis people.

In Alberta, Phase 2A also includes pharmacy bookings — which are now open for all age brackets (Albertans born between 1947 and 1956 and First Nations, Inuit and Métis born in 1971 or earlier) in the phase.

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw’s update also comes as Canadian officials announced the AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine be used on people aged 65 or older.

Previously, it was thought that vaccine was not as effective on older people. On Tuesday, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said real-world evidence has demonstrated that the vaccine is safe and effective in older adults, particularly against severe illness from COVID-19 and hospitalization.

However, it added older adults should still be prioritized to receive mRNA vaccines — like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

Alberta offered the AstraZeneca to a younger group than the provincial phasing system — to Albertans born between 1957 and 1961 (age 60 to 64) and First Nations people born between 1972 and 1976 (age 45 to 49). On Sunday, the province closed online bookings due to low supplies of that vaccine.

As of Monday, Alberta had 4,811 active cases of COVID-19, as well as a total of 1,949 deaths connected to the disease.

Also Monday, the province added 364 new cases of COVID-19, including 65 variant cases.

1:04 ‘We certainly are seeing a growth of variant cases’: Hinshaw on COVID-19 variants in Alberta ‘We certainly are seeing a growth of variant cases’: Hinshaw on COVID-19 variants in Alberta

Advertisement