Some Alberta doctors to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine in April

More than 1,000 Alberta doctors will begin administering COIVD-19 vaccine in their clinics in April.

Alberta Health made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday.

“Community physicians who are joining the effort to administer COVID-19 vaccines to everyone who wants one will offer Albertans additional ways to receive the vaccine and protect themselves against this very real threat to their health,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in the release.

Initially, a limited number of clinics will be able to offer the vaccine. But the province is expecting vaccine deliveries to increase in the coming weeks, which will allow the number of community clinics offering the vaccine to expand.

Alberta Health is reviewing all expressions of interest from community physicians. Once the review is done, interested physicians will be contacted to validate their interest and organize logistics for supply distribution and record management.

Allowing Alberta physicians to administer the vaccine will create the capacity for up to 14,000 additional doses to be administered daily.

Alberta Health also announced discussions are still underway to set up rapid-flow vaccine sites that can be used in the future if needed.

“Physicians are eager to know that their patients are being protected from COVID-19,” Dr. Paul Boucher, the president of the Alberta Medical Association, said.

“Those family physicians who are able to participate – in their own clinics or through the new rapid flow sites – will make a substantial difference and enhance Alberta’s response to the pandemic.” Tweet This

Rapid-flow clinics will be used if Alberta receives an unexpected surge in vaccine supply.

As of Tuesday morning, 368,124 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Alberta. More than 91,000 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses.