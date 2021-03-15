Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 15 2021 9:57pm 01:54 Percentage of COVID-19 variant cases on the rise in Alberta The percentage of COVID-19 variants in all active cases in Alberta has jumped from three per cent to nine per cent in roughly six weeks. Julia Wong has more on the concern from experts. Percentage of COVID-19 variant cases on the rise in Alberta <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7698801/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7698801/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?